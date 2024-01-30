Maruti Suzuki eVX Spied On Test, Revealing ADAS Sensors And Radars

Maruti Suzuki, India's leading automaker, is gearing up to introduce Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) in its vehicles.The eagerly awaited Maruti eVX, the brand's inaugural electric SUV, is expected to be launched by the end of the year. Some of its spy shots were taken during its testing. Let’s take a look at what all has been revealed.

ADAS Integration in Maruti eVX

Despite ADAS becoming a standard feature in many global automotive offerings, Maruti Suzuki is yet to incorporate this cutting-edge technology in its cars. However, the Maruti eVX, which is slated to become the first Maruti car equipped with ADAS. Recent spy shots of the eVX undergoing testing reveal the presence of the ADAS module, affirming the brand's commitment to enhancing safety and driving experience.

Maruti eVX Specifications And Price

In the latest sighting, the test vehicle showcases a production-ready design. Company has not revealed anything official, but there are various speculations surfacing around the Maruti Suzuki eVX. It is expected to offer versatility in powertrain options, catering to diverse consumer preferences. Enthusiasts can anticipate two battery configurations – a robust 60kWh pack delivering a real-world range exceeding 400km and a slightly smaller 48kWh option providing a range between 350km to 400km. Moreover, buyers can choose between single and dual motor configurations, adding an extra layer of customization to their driving experience.

It is anticipated that the Maruti Suzuki eVX will launch in India by the end of the year. The brand is expected to unveil the SUV this year, with official pricing announcements in early 2025. Speculations suggest a competitive pricing range of Rs 21 lakh to Rs 27 lakh (on-road, Mumbai).