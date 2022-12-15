Mahindra Thar 5-door to debut in India on January 26, 2023? Says report

Mahindra Thar is one of the best budget off-roaders sold in India. The 5-door version of the SUV has been in discussion for quite some time and is one of the most awaited SUVs in India. The SUV has been spotted testing several times on Indian roads. However, there have been no updates on the launch of the car until now. A very recent report by Motorbeam suggests that the Mahindra Thar 5-door will be unveiled in India on January 26, 2023. If the car is unveiled on the aforementioned date, it can be said that the SUV will be launched in India around the same time next year.

The leaked images of the car showed the big size of the SUV in the long wheelbase form. Moreover, the 5-doors will increase the practicality of the car. The changes in the exteriors of the car are not only limited to the increased doors, but the SUV is also expected to get a sunroof based on the spy shots leaked earlier.

Besides the looks, the car's increased wheelbase will significantly impact the cabin space of the car, which will obviously increase. Furthermore, the mechanical impact will help that significantly as the SUV will have improved stability.

The 3-door and 5-door versions of the Mahindra Thar will mainly have the same features. includes a few more features that will enhance ownership for those purchasing cars in that price range. Every passenger will have a USB connector, and there will also be rear AC vents, among other things. A sunroof might also be included.

The 2.0L mStallion turbo-petrol and 2.2L mHawk diesel engines are therefore expected to be the same as those seen on the Scorpio-N. The turbo-petrol may have a 200 hp maximum power output and a 380 Nm maximum torque rating. However, the maximum output of the oil burner is 172 horsepower and 400 Nm. There will still be a 6-speed MT and a 6-speed AT as available transmissions.

Mahindra Thar majorly competes against Force Gurkha in the India market. Similarly, the 5-door version of the Thar will probably be competing against Force Gurkha 5-door version as the SUV has been spotted testing multiple times on Indian roads and is expected to launch soon.