Maruti Suzuki Swift Sport India launch soon? 127 BHP hatchback spotted testing sans camouflage: Watch

Maruti Suzuki Swift is one of the best-selling cars in India. The hatchback is expected to get a more sporty variant, i.e., Maruti Suzuki Swift Sport in India. It is to be noted that the model is already on sale in the international market and is expected to hit the Indian shores soon. Recently, a test mule of the Swift Sport was spotted testing on Indian roads with an ARAI vehicle. This new development shows that the car might be launched soon in India, and before that, it is being tested by the authorities for mileage and emissions.

The video of the Maruti Suzuki Swift Sport was shared on Facebook by Vlogger Anubhav Chauhan. The video shows the new model sans camouflage and reveals the details of the new upcoming model. Looking at the car, it is easy to say that the Swift Sport will show multiple changes compared to the normal variant. Moreover, the car is also expected to perform better with multiple upgrades in its powertrain.

Also read: Mahindra XUV700 crashes into a MASSIVE pole in high-speed accident, saves lives of 3 occupants

The hatchback gets sharp design details to complement the "Sport" in its name. For instance, the car features a new grille and sharp headlight design along with multiple such changes. Moreover, the front bumper now has space for halogen fog lamps and LED DRLs. For sporty appeal, the car now has a dark skid plate below the bumper.

Rear modifications include installing skid plates that look like carbon fibre and a brand-new bumper. A roof spoiler is also installed at the back. Another feature of the Swift Sport that we can see is a twin exhaust system that is built into the rear bumper. A whole new set of alloy wheels are among the Maruti Suzuki Swift Sport's additional aesthetic improvements.

Furthermore, The Maruti Suzuki Swift will be loaded with features. The car is expected to get a 360-degree-camera, parking assist, and more such features. based on the recent launches of the Indian automaker, the car is also expected to get an infotainment touchscreen with connectivity features.

In terms of drivetrain, the petrol engine in the Maruti Suzuki Swift Sport will be tuned to produce more power. A 1.4-liter Boosterjet turbocharged petrol engine with a maximum output of 129 PS (127 bhp) and a peak torque of 235 Nm is anticipated to power the hot hatch. Additionally, a 6-speed manual transmission and a 6-speed automatic transmission will be offered. The Swift Sport is incredibly fast, with a top speed of 210 kmph and a 0 to 100 kmph acceleration time of just 9.1 seconds. According to reports, the Swift Sport may also be supplied with Maruti Suzuki's own mild hybrid system to give it an additional power boost.