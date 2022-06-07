Mahindra XUV300 Sportz to launch soon? Gets ICAT certification, develops 131hp

At the 2020 Auto Expo, Mahindra showcased the XUV300 Sportz with a more powerful version of the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol power plant. The spruced-up avatar of the motor boasted strong power figures of 131 hp and max torque of 230 Nm. However, due to the pandemic, the XUV300 Sportz remained out of sight and mind for not just the patrons but certification agencies as well. The performance-friendly version of the XUV300 is now ready to go on sale, as it receives a green signal from ICAT, Manesar.

After receiving the ICAR certification, the Mahindra XUV300 Sportz is ready to hit the showroom floors. It uses the same 1.2L 3-cylinder turbocharged petrol motor that does duty on the regular avatar of the SUV. Interestingly, it will see a power bump of 21 hp and 30 Nm, in contrast to the standard model. Channeling the numbers to the wheels on the XUV300 Sportz will be a 6-speed manual gearbox.

As per reports, the Sportz variant of the Mahindra XUV300 is likely to be equipped with a mild-hybrid system to comply with the CAFE norms. In addition, the mild-hybrid system will also help the owners with increased fuel efficiency. The new variant of the compact SUV will be offered in three trims - W6, W8, and W8(O). It will be offered with a long list of features as well.

The Mahindra XUV300 Sportz will ride on a set of 17-inch rims, and it will come loaded with equipment like dual-zone climate control, steering modes, disc brake on all ends, electric sunroof, automatic headlamps and more. Talking of the launch timeline, the carmaker hasn’t revealed any information on the dates yet. However, expect the Mahindra XUV300 Sportz to hit the market in a few weeks.