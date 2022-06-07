Mahindra Scorpio: From Rohit Shetty to PM Modi, why Indians loves this SUV?

The craze for big, boxy, and bulky SUVs is high in the Indian market. And one of the most celebrated choices remains the Mahindra Scorpio. The homegrown SUV can be seen in the garage of a common man, but it is also loved by the rich and important people of the country. Director Rohit Shetty loves the Mahindra Scorpio and even PM Modi once had it as his official vehicle. But why is the Mahindra Scorpio such a lovable vehicle around the Indian masses and influentials? Well, read on to find out.

Mahindra Scorpio - Boxy design

Boxy SUVs are adored by almost everyone, and the Mahindra Scorpio dons an upright design, which gives it a 2-box silhouette. The Scorpio also boasts of healthy proportions. It is 4,456 mm in length, 1,820 mm in width, and 1,995mm in height, thus carrying an imposing road presence.

Mahindra Scorpio - Price affordable

The affordability quotient of the Scorpio is one of its strongest selling points. The SUV is currently priced from Rs 13.54 lakh, ex-showroom. However, earlier the starting price was close to the Rs 10 lakh mark. While the new avatar of the Scorpio is ready to hit the market, the current-gen model will remain on sale as Scorpio Classic.

Mahindra Scorpio - Capable powertrain

Good cars are made of reliable powertrains. The Scorpio also comes with a capable and reliable engine. The motor in the discussion here is the 2.2L oil burner. The mHawk diesel engine is good at belting out 137 Bhp and 319 Nm of rated output. The motor is also great at delivering real-world fuel efficiency of around 15 kmpl.

Mahindra Scorpio - Chassis

Talking of SUVs, we can’t miss out on the Scorpio’s ladder-frame chassis. While it adds durability to the Scorpio’s character, it also elevates its off-road capabilities. Moreover, the stable platform helps the Indian-made SUV to offer great on-road stability.

Mahindra Scorpio - Mod-friendly

The Mahindra Scorpio is mod-friendly, and it is easy to see models ready to take the long off-road excursions or crawl to malls with massive 22-inch rims. The Scorpio is also a darling of modifiers since it is an easy car to perform a bullet-proof exercise on.