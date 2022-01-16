Maruti Suzuki announces price hike upto 4.3 percent, check new prices here

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) has raised its prices across its models. The company said it has increased prices by up to 4.3 % with immediate effect to partially offset the impact of the rise in input costs.

"The weighted average price increase in ex-showroom Prices (Delhi) across models is 1.7%. The new prices are effective from today, i.e January 15, 2022," the auto major said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges. "In continuation to our earlier communication dated December 2, 2021, the Company today announced price change across models owing to increase in various input costs," it further said.

The company’s enhanced prices of its models lie in the range of 0.1% to 4.3% owing to an increase in various input costs. Maruti Suzuki India sells a range of cars from Alto to S-Cross priced between Rs 3.15 lakh and Rs 12.56 lakh, respectively.

The auto major has already hiked the vehicle prices three times last year by 1.4% in January, 1.6% in April, and 1.9% in September, taking the total quantum to 4.9%. Earlier in the calendar year 2021, the automobile major had increased prices in January, April, July, and September only for the hatchback Swift and all CNG variants. The increase in ex-showroom prices (Delhi) back then was up to Rs 15,000. Last month, the company had stated that it has been forced to hike prices due to the increase in the cost of essential commodities like steel, aluminum, copper, plastic and precious metals over the last year.

