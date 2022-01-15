Sachin Tendulkar buys a Porsche Cayenne Turbo worth Rs 1.93 crore, check pics

Sachin Tendulkar's love for cars is not hidden from anyone. His love for cars is so well known that even Bollywood has a movie about his Red Ferrari. Embracing that love, he has bought many exotic cars. Adding to the collection, he has now bought an SUV Porsche Cayenne Turbo from the German carmakers, Porsche.

The Cayenne Turbo he bought is the top-variant of the model offered by Porsche in India. The Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid and Turbo GT are the only models above the Turbo variant. His Cayenne have silver coloured body and is worth Rs 1.93 crore (ex-showroom).

The Porsche Cayenne Turbo is powered by a 4.0-litre V8 with twin turbochargers churning out a 550 PS and a max torque of 770 Nm. It works in combination with an 8-speed automatic gearbox and all-wheel drive.

Since the Cayenne is built for performance, the V8 gets it to a top speed of 286 kmph and does a 0-100 kmph in 4.1 seconds. But the performance of the SUV is not limited to it; you can push it a bit further by using the optional Sports Chrono Package doing 0-100 kmph in 3.9 seconds.

Cayenne isn't only good with the performance but also plays the part of being an SUV. It has a ground clearance of 190mm, which can be increased to as much as 245mm in the off-road setting. The height adjustment is made possible because of the air suspension.

The Cayenne is rivalled by Land Rover Range Rover Sport, Maserati Levante and Mercedes-Benz GLS Maybach in a similar price segment.

