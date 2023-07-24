Maruti Suzuki Recalls 87,599 Cars To Replace Faulty Steering Tie Rod, These Vehicles Impacted: Check List

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI), the country's largest carmaker with over 40 percent market share has issued a recall to over 87,599 vehicles. The vehicles impacted includes cars like the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and Maruti Suzuki Eeco, manufactured between July 5, 2021 and February 15, 2023, the auto major said in a statement. The units were recalled to check and replace faulty steering tie rod. The recall is one of the largest recalls being undertaken by the company in recent times and will be effective from July 24, 2023, 06:30 pm onwards, it said.

"It is suspected that there is a possible defect in a part of steering tie rod, used in such vehicles, which in a rare case, may break and affect vehicle steerability and handling," it noted. Affected vehicle owners will be receiving communication from the company-authorised dealer workshops for inspection and replacement of the faulty part, free of cost, Maruti Suzuki stated.

In September 2021, MSI had recalled 1,81,754 units of petrol trims of various models, including Ciaz, Vitara Brezza and XL6, to replace faulty motor generator unit. In July 2020, the automaker recalled 1,34,885 units of WagonR and Baleno models to inspect and replace faulty fuel pumps.



Similarly, in December 2019, the company had announced that it is recalling 63,493 units of petrol smart hybrid (SHVS) variants of Ciaz, Ertiga and XL6 models to rectify faulty motor generator unit (MGU).

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is the entry level 1.0-litre hatchback from the automaker, while the Eeco is the cheapest MPV in India and is used for various commercial activities.