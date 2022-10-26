NewsAuto
MARUTI SUZUKI DZIRE

Modified Maruti Suzuki Dzire Sports is highly-inspired by Swift Sports - Check Pics

Coming across a modified example of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire is not an easy job, but here's one that looks smashing with a splash of blue.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Mohit Bhardwaj|Last Updated: Oct 26, 2022, 06:38 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Maruti Suzuki Dzire is on sale with a 1.2L petrol engine
  • Dzire gets two transmission choices - 5-speed MT and 5-speed AMT
  • Prices for the Maruti Suzuki Dzire start from Rs 6.23 lakh

Trending Photos

Modified Maruti Suzuki Dzire Sports is highly-inspired by Swift Sports - Check Pics

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire is one of the most celebrated sedans in the country. It is loved by the Indian audience for its reliable and frugal powertrain, potent chassis, and comfortable ride. In fact, the Dzire is a spacious vehicle that is also on offer with a company-fitted CNG kit. While the enthu-cutlets of the county love its hatchback counterpart, the Dzire remains a choice of family buyers. However, here's one example that reached us via Instagram, which looks rad from all angles. Over to the front, it gets Swift Sport’s front bumper, which includes sharper cuts and creases.

Also, the nose gets a larger radiator grille, along with sportier fog lamp housings. The headlamps are upgraded as well, they come from the top-spec ZXI. Around the sides, the Dzire rides on multi-spoke alloy wheels and side skirts are also added on the rocker panels. The rear fascia features a splitter around the bottom-most part of the bumper. In fact, the car has been lowered to don a sporty stance. Talking about glossy black inserts, all the chrome bits have been replaced by a piano-black treatment.

If any mechanical updates have been made on this Dzire, we aren’t aware of them. However, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire is currently on sale with a 1.2L 4-cylinder engine that puts out 90 PS of peak power and 113 Nm of max torque. The transmission on the Dzire can either be a 5-speed MT or a 5-speed AMT. The Dzire can also be had with a factory-fitted CNG kit.

Also read - New UK PM Rishi Sunak has a Strange car collection: From Volkswagen Golf to Range Rover

Talking of features, the sedan is available with a multi-function steering wheel, power windows, central locking, automatic climate control, touchscreen infotainment screen with Android Auto & Apple Carplay, rear AC vents, rear parking sensors, ABS with EBD, dual front airbags, seat belt reminders and more.

Live Tv

Maruti Suzuki DzireModified Maruti Suzuki DzireMaruti SuzukiMaruti Suzuki Dzire price

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Worldwide Views of Solar Eclipse
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Delhi's polluted air
DNA Video
DNA: The Inside Story of Sunak Becoming Prime Minister
DNA Video
DNA: The 'rude mentality' of a civilized society
DNA Video
DNA: What was the reason behind WhatsApp outage?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 25, 2022
indian weapons atmanirbhar bharat
DNA: Analysis of India becoming self-reliant in defense
DNA Video
DNA: Remove negative thoughts from every corner of mind this Diwali
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News celebrates Diwali jawans in Poonch
DNA Video
DNA: Interesting Journey of India's Most 'Holy Village'