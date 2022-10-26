Modified Maruti Suzuki Dzire Sports is highly-inspired by Swift Sports - Check Pics

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire is one of the most celebrated sedans in the country. It is loved by the Indian audience for its reliable and frugal powertrain, potent chassis, and comfortable ride. In fact, the Dzire is a spacious vehicle that is also on offer with a company-fitted CNG kit. While the enthu-cutlets of the county love its hatchback counterpart, the Dzire remains a choice of family buyers. However, here's one example that reached us via Instagram, which looks rad from all angles. Over to the front, it gets Swift Sport’s front bumper, which includes sharper cuts and creases.

Also, the nose gets a larger radiator grille, along with sportier fog lamp housings. The headlamps are upgraded as well, they come from the top-spec ZXI. Around the sides, the Dzire rides on multi-spoke alloy wheels and side skirts are also added on the rocker panels. The rear fascia features a splitter around the bottom-most part of the bumper. In fact, the car has been lowered to don a sporty stance. Talking about glossy black inserts, all the chrome bits have been replaced by a piano-black treatment.

If any mechanical updates have been made on this Dzire, we aren’t aware of them. However, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire is currently on sale with a 1.2L 4-cylinder engine that puts out 90 PS of peak power and 113 Nm of max torque. The transmission on the Dzire can either be a 5-speed MT or a 5-speed AMT. The Dzire can also be had with a factory-fitted CNG kit.

Talking of features, the sedan is available with a multi-function steering wheel, power windows, central locking, automatic climate control, touchscreen infotainment screen with Android Auto & Apple Carplay, rear AC vents, rear parking sensors, ABS with EBD, dual front airbags, seat belt reminders and more.