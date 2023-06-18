Mahindra Begins Deliveries Of Armado, India's First Armoured Light Specialist Vehicle: Video

Mahindra and Mahindra Group owned Mahindra Defence Systems (MDS), known for manufacturing armoured vehicles for the Indian armed forces, has begun deliveries of new light armoured vehicles. The latest model from the company comes in the form of the Mahindra Armado. It is to be noted that the new vehicle has been indigenously developed and manufactured by the Indian automaker. Adding to it, Armado is India's first Armoured Light Specialist Vehicle (ALSV).

Anand Mahindra, chairman of the Mahindra Group, shared the information via his Twitter handle. The video on social media showed the light armoured vehicle with Indian flags and decorated with flowers. However, it is not known the vehicles for which armed forces.

The ALSV is a modular vehicle that has a maximum capacity of six people, including the driver. It also has an increased carrying capacity of 400 kg, adding to the usual load-carrying capacity of 1,000 kg. Furthermore, the car is STANAG Level 2 and B7 level ballistic protected. This indicates that the vehicle's body armour provides defence against armor-piercing guns.

At #MahindraDefence we have just begun deliveries of the Armado—India’s 1st Armoured Light Specialist Vehicle. Designed, developed & built with pride in India for our armed forces. Jai Hind.

I salute @Prakashukla who has led our Defence Sector with enormous commitment. pic.twitter.com/TtyB0L8MrT June 17, 2023

Mahindra Armado is designed for counterterrorism operations such as patrolling in high-traffic areas, raiding desert terrains, and surveillance missions. Additionally, it can be utilised for conventional operations, transporting weapons, border security monitoring, and special operations involving quick-reaction teams.

The armoured vehicle is propelled by a 3.2-litre diesel engine that can generate 216 horsepower. The mechanical power source works with a unique 4X4 system that, coupled with differential locks, is used to transmit power to all four wheels using a six-speed automatic gearbox. A self-recovery winch and high-level all-wheel independent suspension with a central-type inflating system are features of the ALSV. It has a top speed of over 120 kph and an acceleration time of 12 seconds from 0 to 160 kph.