Mumbai Traffic Police has announced to observe a 'no-honking' day every Wednesday. The new rule will be enforced in order to reduce noise pollution in the streets of Mumbai. To ensure that people follow the rule, motorists unnecessarily honking on prominent roads will be penalised.

The information was shared by Mumbai Police through its official Twitter handle with the caption saying. "Actions speak louder than words! Every Wednesday will be observed as #NoHonkDay from now on. Make sure you do your part to make Mumbai a better environment for everyone by reducing noise pollution. #HornFreeMumbai." Furthermore, the photo in the post said, "Don't makes some noise Mumbai."

This is not the first initiative by the police to curb noise pollution. Earlier, the traffic police had launched a similar operation penalising the people who were found honking.

Posters, banners, and mobile van speakers were deployed by the traffic cops. People were educated about the negative consequences of excessive honking, which include noise pollution, high blood pressure, and other health issues.

The action has been taken considering the issues people have been facing because of the noise pollution. It is to be noted that loud noise can result in sleep disorders and high blood pressure.

Officials will be stationed at more than 100 intersections throughout the city during the drive. In addition, the violators will be sent for counselling over the ill effects of noise pollution. The rule is most likely to be implemented strictly in areas like Bandra, Sakinaka, Andheri, Churchgate, Mumbai Central and Borivali.