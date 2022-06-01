Skoda Auto India recorded a six-fold rise in sales in May, with 4,604 vehicles sold. The sales number shows a great improvement compared to the sales number last year in the same month. Skoda Auto India said in a statement that it sold 716 cars in the COVID-affected month of May last year.

"It is heartening for us at Skoda that despite challenges posed by the semiconductor shortage, we are maintaining momentum with sales," Skoda Auto India Brand Director Zac Hollis noted.

The company's innovative efforts to ensure customers are not put through long waiting periods and take delivery of cars faster than wait times prevailing in the industry has been a key factor in the automaker's consistency, he added. The automaker said that the Slavia and the Kushaq contributed to record sales for the company last month.

The contribution of these cars is even more significant as the company has been struggling with the chip shortage. Moreover, the company had to remove features from the Kushaq to cope with the chip shortage. Meanwhile, the company also launched the Kushaq Ambition Classic in India with a starting price of Rs 12.69 lakh (ex-showroom). The car was intended to fill the gap between the Active and Ambition variants of the car. The Skoda Kushaq has mid-size SUVs like Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta and others as its competition in the Indian market.

Talking about the Slavia, it also had to suffer a few changes for similar reasons. The sedan was launched in India with a starting price of Rs 10.69 lakh (ex-showroom). It had entered a market full of competitors like Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Hyundai Verna. It is to be noted that there have been recent reports of a few feature changes with Skoda Slavia.

With inputs from PTI