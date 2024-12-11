New Honda Amaze: Discover The Most Value For Money Variant

2025 Honda Amaze - Value For Money Variant: The Honda Amaze, first launched in 2013, is known for being practical, reliable, and efficient. Recently, it entered its third generation with new design updates and better features. The new Amaze is priced between Rs 8 lakh and Rs 10.90 lakh (ex-showroom, India). It comes in three variants – V, VX, and ZX – all powered by a 90bhp, 1.2L petrol engine. Buyers can choose between a 5-speed manual or a CVT automatic gearbox. Let's find out its most value-for-money variant.

New Honda Amaze V – Rs 8 lakh (MT), Rs 9.20 lakh (CVT)

Key features include LED projector headlights with DRLs, 14-inch steel wheels, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a semi-digital instrument cluster with 7-inch MID. It also has six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, hill start assist, 3-point seatbelts and head restraints for all seats, rear parking sensors and camera traction control, and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

For comfort, it includes manual air conditioning, fabric upholstery, keyless entry, rear armrest with cupholders, electrical trunk lock with keyless release, day/night inside rear-view mirror, all four power windows, and paddle shifters (CVT only).

Verdict: Great value for money with all basic safety, comfort, and connectivity features. Perfect for those on a budget.

New Honda Amaze VX – Rs 9.10 lakh (MT), Rs 10 lakh (CVT)

Over V trim, this mid-tier option brings in more convenience and premium features, including 15-inch alloy wheels, LED fog lamps, power-folding ORVMs, auto climate control with MAX cool mode, and a push-button start/stop system. The CVT version also gets a remote engine start feature.

Other additions like rear AC vents, a wireless charger, connected car features, 2 additional tweeters, connected car features, and Alexa compatibility enhance the ownership experience.

Verdict: It offers premium features but comes at a higher price, which makes it suitable for those who are willing to extend their budget for added comfort and tech.

New Honda Amaze ZX – Rs 9.70 lakh (MT), Rs 10.90 lakh (CVT)

Being a top-end model, it focuses on advanced technology and luxury. Over other variants, it offers dual-tone 15-inch alloy wheels and the Honda Sensing ADAS suite with adaptive cruise control.

Verdict: Best for those who want premium features. While it delivers a premium experience, it lacks some features found in rivals like a sunroof, 360-degree camera, and branded music system.