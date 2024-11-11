New Maruti Dzire Launched At Rs 6.79 Lakh - Check Full Price List

2024 Maruti Dzire Details - Price, Features, And Specs: Maruti Suzuki India on Monday launched the all-new 4th-gen Dzire in petrol and S-CNG models, starting at Rs 679,000 for the petrol model and going up to Rs 10,14,000 for the high-end AGS version. The car can also be bought under the Maruti Suzuki Subscribe scheme at an all-inclusive monthly subscription fee starting from Rs 18,248.

So far the company has sold 27 Lakh 'Dzire' models to its customers across the country. The new Dzire will be available in three new colour options - Alluring Blue, Gallant Red, Nutmeg Brown, in addition to Arctic White, Splendid Silver, Bluish Black and Magma Grey colour options that are on offer. The compact sedan gets several new features such as an electric sunroof, 360 HD View camera, Suzuki Connect and all-new LED Crystal Vision Headlamps.

Additionally, it receives a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an analog driver’s display, cruise control, a wireless phone charger, and automatic AC with rear AC vents. For safety, the new Dzire has been equipped with 15 standard safety features, including 6 airbags. It recently earned a 5-star safety rating in the Global NCAP crash test.

It features a more angular design, setting it apart from the Swift hatchback. However, similar to the Swift, it has received a new 1.2L, 3-cylinder Z-Series petrol engine that generates 82PS and 112Nm on petrol and 70PS and 102Nm on CNG.

Transmission options are a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT. However, the CNG variant is available with MT only. The automaker pegged the car's fuel efficiency of 24.79 km per litre and 33.73 km per cent in S-CNG. The car is also available in the option of Auto Gear Shift (AGS) with a fuel economy of 25.71 km per litre.