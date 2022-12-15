New Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara receives over 56,000 BOOKINGS in just 3 MONTHS

The new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara actually made a grand entry in the Indian market. The mid-size SUV is being received with a warm response by the audience. Sold with two powertrain choices, this Hyundai Creta rivalling product of the country’s largest carmaker has managed to garner more than 56,000 bookings in just 3 months from its launch. Attributes like potent powertrain options, sensible styling, feature-packed interior, and great road presence are helping the Grand Vitara win the Indian audience’s heart. The SUV currently contributes to 15 per cent of total bookings in the car maker's order book.

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara currently boasts a long waiting period that stretches from 2 months to 9 months. The delivery time for the Grand Vitara varies depending on the variants and region. The national capital - Delhi, and Bengaluru possess the lowest waiting time of only 2-3 months. However, Delhi’s neighbouring cities - Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurgaon have longer waiting periods. Talking of sales numbers, Maruti Suzuki sold 4,433 units of the Grand Vitara last month, whereas in October this year over 8,000 units of the Grand Vitara were delivered.

Priced from Rs 10.45 lakh (ex-showroom), the Grand Vitara tops out at Rs 19.45 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV can be bought with either a 1.5L NA mild-hybrid petrol motor or a 1.5L strong-hybrid setup. The latter offers a claimed mileage of 27.97 kmpl. Power figures for the strong-hybrid setup stand at 115 PS, while it puts out 122 Nm of max torque. The mild-hybrid motor, on the other hand, develops a rated output of 105 PS and 137 Nm of max torque. While the strong-hybrid powertrain is offered with an e-CVT, the mild-hybrid engine is available with two transmission choices - 5-speed MT and 6-speed AT.