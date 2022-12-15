topStoriesenglish
Hyundai India announces price HIKE on entire model range from January 2023

Hyundai has announced a price hike on vehicles including Grand i10 Nios, i20, i20 N-Line, Aura, Venue, Venue N-Line, Verna, Creta, Alcazar, Tucson and  Kona Electric. 

Dec 15, 2022

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), India’s second largest carmaker and largest exporter, has announced an increase in prices across its model range owing to rising input cost. The price rise will be applicable to the entire model range including cars like Grand i10 Nios, i20, i20 N-Line, Aura, Venue, Venue N-Line, Verna, Creta, Alcazar, Tucson and  Kona Electric. 

New prices for the entire Hyundai model range come into effect from January, 2023. Multiple automakers in India have announced price hike in the last few days from January 2023, including luxury carmakers like Mercedes-Benz, Audi, among others.

As per the South Korean automaker, the company has continued to absorb rising cost, however, will now pass on a part of the input cost increase through a revision in prices across its model range.

