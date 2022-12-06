Renault offering MASSIVE year-end discounts of up to Rs 60,000 on Kiger, Kwid, Triber

Renault India currently sells a total of three products in India - Kwid, Triber, and Kiger. The company earlier sold the Duster as well, however, due to low sales and the product’s age, it is now discontinued. Rumours have that the new Renault Duster would be making its Indian debut soon. In fact, it might do so with 7 seats this time. While the Kiger managed to revive Renault’s stake in the Indian SUV market, the Kwid and Triber are posting great numbers in their respective segments. Also, the company could soon bring a slew of models. However, for now, it is offering interesting deals on its existing line-up.

Renault Kiger Discounts

Up to Rs 45,000 can be saved by getting home a Renault Kiger this month. The French car brand is offering Rs 10,000 as cash benefit, corporate benefit, and scrappage scheme, totalling Rs 30,000. Another Rs 15,000 benefit can be availed as an exchange bonus for swapping your old car with a brand new Renault Kiger.

Renault Kwid Discounts

The smallest and most affordable of Renault’s lot - Kwid, is also available with benefits going up to Rs 45,000. The discount offer comprises an exchange bonus of Rs Rs 15,000. However, it isn’t applicable to the RXE variant. Furthermore, the Kwid gets an upfront cash benefit of Rs 10,000, a corporate benefit of Rs 10,000, and a scrappage bonus scheme bonus of Rs 10,000.

Renault Triber Discounts

The 7-seat MPV gets up to Rs 60,00 off a part of the company's year-end offers. It includes an upfront cash discount of Rs 15,000, along with an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000. Moreover, a corporate benefit of Rs 10,000 is a part of the deal. If buyers wish to scrap their old car, a discount of Rs 10,000 can be availed as per the carmaker’s scrappage scheme.