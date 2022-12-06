Honda City, Jazz, Amaze get discounts of Rs 72,000 this December: Check full details

Honda Cars India is offering massive discounts on its model lineup as the year 2022 is coming to an end. The Japanese carmaker is intending to close the sales tally for the year 2022 with big numbers. Thus, the company is offering great deals on roughly all of its models. The Japanese carmaker currently sells a total of 6 products in our market, namely City 4th-gen, City 5th-gen, Amaze, Jazz, and WR-V. Well, the fifth-gen rendition of the City is also sold with a strong-hybrid power plant. However, the brand is not offering discounts on the City e:HEV. But here’s how much you can save on buying a Honda car this month.

Honda City 5th-gen Discounts

The Honda City in its 5th-gen avatar is a sought-after purchase. It can be bought with discounts of up to Rs 72,145 in total. The sedan is available with a cash discount of Rs 30,000 (MT variants) and Rs 20,000 (CVT variants). Sadly, no discount is being offered on diesel variants of the City. Furthermore, buyers can avail of a bonus of Rs 20,000, a loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000, a Honda car exchange bonus of Rs 7,000, and a corporate benefit of Rs 8,000.

Honda City 4th-gen Discounts

The 4th-gen rendition of the Honda City is up for grabs with just a customer loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000, this month. Also, there are rumours that Honda might soon pull the plug on the City 4th-gen’s production in the Indian market.

Honda Amaze Discounts

The company’s best-seller - Honda Amaze, is available with discounts of up to Rs 43,144. The deal comprises a cash discount of Rs 10,000, swappable with free-of-cost accessories worth Rs 12,144. Moreover, Rs 20,000 can be saved as an exchange bonus, along with a Rs 5,000 customer loyalty bonus, and a Rs 6,000 corporate discount.

Honda Jazz Discounts

Honda Jazz, the company’s premium hatchback is on sale with benefits that top out at Rs 37,047. The Jazz can be bought with a cash discount of Rs 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, a customer loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000, a Honda car exchange bonus of Rs 7,000, and a corporate bonus of Rs 3,000.

Honda WR-V Discounts

The Jazz-based cross-hatch - Honda WR-V, can be bought with discounts of up to Rs 72,340 this month. The WR-V is on sale with an upfront discount going up to Rs 30,000, which is swappable with FOC worth Rs 35,540. Furthermore, there is an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, a corporate benefit of Rs 5,000, a Honda car exchange bonus of Rs 7,000, and a loyalty bonus of 5,000.