Road Safety: Nitin Gadkari praises Akshay Kumar for promoting 6 airbags in cars

The Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, shared a video of Bollywood star Akshay Kumar emphasising the value of six airbags in automobiles amid the heightened attention on the necessity of seatbelts and airbags. The video has Akshay Kumar discussing the significance of airbags in cars, emphasising the requirement for six airbags in each vehicle. It should be mentioned that the Bollywood actor has appeared in several such adverts supporting road safety.

While a person bidding farewell to his daughter after marriage in a car says that the car is equipped with all modern facilities, including a sunroof and sophisticated music system, Akshay Kumar, playing the role of a policeman, says that the car has only two airbags. Video also talks about the safety benefits of having six airbags in cars.

"Thank You, Akshay Kumar, for supporting the nationwide National Road Safety Campaign. Your efforts in spreading awareness on road safety issues are truly commendable. We`re committed to bringing down road accidents in India with awareness & public participation," said the Minister on Twitter. The Minister`s Twitter handle has released three videos describing the importance of road safety.

Also read: Bengaluru to soon have skybuses? Nitin Gadkari takes THIS decision to decongest roads in the city

On many occasions, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has talked about the importance of six airbags in cars. Recently, Gadkari said that the ministry is working towards making six airbags compulsory in all cars.

Thank You @akshaykumar for your support to the nationwide National Road Safety Campaign.



Your efforts in spreading the awareness on road safety issues is truly commendable.



We're committed to bring down road accidents in India with awareness & public participation. pic.twitter.com/vxZEZJIJmO September 9, 2022

"The same manufacturers put six airbags when they export those cars. Then why do you put only 4 airbags in Indian cars? Don't our lives have any values? An airbag costs only Rs 900, and when the number increases, the cost will only come down," the minister said recently. He has also made it clear that seat belts will be made mandatory for the occupants in the rear seat in cars.

With inputs from IANS