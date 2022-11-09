Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Accessories revealed: Gets two customization packs

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 has shed the veils at the EICMA 2022, and it does seem like the masses are quite excited about it. The Indian market was waiting for it with anticipation, and their wait certainly seems to have paid off well. The Super Meteor 650 is expected to be unveiled at Rider Mania, which is scheduled to happen next month. The expected pricing of the Super Meteor is in the range of Rs 3.5-4 lakh, ex-showroom. The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 looks good, and in case the motorcycle is not fitting your bill, Royal Enfield is offering official accessories, which it calls GMA (Genuine Motorcycle Accessories). The company is offering a total of 2 accessory packages - Solo Tourer and Grand Tourer.

The Solo Tourer package includes a single seat with a luggage rack on the rear fender, deluxe foot pegs, bar end mirrors, LED indicators and machined wheels. Well, with the single-seat and luggage rack, the motorcycle looks rad for sure. In fact, based on this customization suite, we are sure to see a lot of motorcycles taking the bobber route.

Royal Enfield Super Meteor Grand Tourer Accessory Package

Moving over to the Grand Tourer package, it is focused on serious hauls and thus comes with a touring handlebar, touring seats for both rider and pillion, touring windscreen, and deluxe footpegs. These accessories are designed to make the motorcycle more comfortable over long hauls.

With wider seats and handlebars, the overall ergonomics also improve, and Royal Enfield has even added a nifty backrest for the pillion seats. Also, panniers can be opted in this package, along with led indicators.

With the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650, the company is trying to kickstart the middle-capacity touring cult in the market. In fact, the accessories are designed keeping in mind that the motorcycle will serve the purpose for long highway hauls.

Similarly, it does get a low seat height of 135 mm, while the tank is also adequately-sized at 15.7 litres. However, the ground clearance of the Super Meteor 650 is only 135 mm, since the catalytic convertor sits below the motorcycle.