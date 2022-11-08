Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 cruiser unveiled: CHECK IMAGES, Specs, features, weight here

The anticipation around the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is high, and it won’t be wrong to say that Indian enthusiasts have been waiting for this motorcycle for a long time. Well, the wait has come to an end as the new Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 has been unveiled at the EICMA 2022. However, the images of the motorcycles leaked prior to the official exercise. No doubt, it does look good and we can assure you that it will have impeccable road presence. It is the flagship motorcycle of the brand and will retail in two variants - Standard and Tourer.

Yes, the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 looks appealing. The stance is amazing too. Thanks to the large 19-inch front wheel and a 16-inch rear rim, both of them are shod with rubber from CEAT. The teardrop tank gets an RE badge, while the seat is set low. Moreover, the seat is set low. The design further takes a neat shape around the rear with a subtle tail lamp. The exhaust pipes do not protrude out widely like other 650 cc motorcycles of the brand. In fact, the catalytic converter is neatly tucked away.

Moreover, the instrument console looks crisp too, and it does come with a Tripper navigation pod. Furthermore, the front headlamp goes with a conventional approach with a circular tail lamp. The switch gear uses a lighter shade here, but the overall fit and finish levels are expected to be of a high order.

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Specs

The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 sources power from the same twin-cylinder 648 cc engine with a 270-degree crank that was first seen on Interceptor 650 and Continental 650. Resultantly, it is expected to sound melodious, if nothing else. Talking of power outputs, the engine belts out 47 bhp against 51 Nm. The gearbox remains a 6-speed unit. Braking duties on this cruiser will be performed by a 320 mm rotor on the front and a 300 mm rotor on the rear. The suspension uses upside-down forks on the front end, while the twin shock absorbers are fitted at the rear.

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Dimensions

Besides, the motorcycle has a low seat height of 740 mm, while it tips the scale at 241 kilos. However, the motorcycle has a low ground clearance of 135 mm, which could turn out to be too low for Indian roads. The fuel tank on the Super Meteor is a large 15.7-litre unit.

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Price & rivals

An expected starting price of Rs 3.5 lakh will be charged for the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650. The Astral and Celestial trims will be sold under the Standard theme, while the Cruiser variant will be a standalone one. Once launched, it will rival the likes of the Benelli 502C and Kawasaki Vulcan S.