SCARY! Man rides motorcycle on near vertical mountain, skids on the way up: Watch viral video

Driving cars or riding motorcycles off-road is a matter of skills. But the skills needed are directly proportional to the difficulty level of the terrain one is riding or driving on. In one such similar show of skills, a video of a motorcycle rider is going viral on the internet. The video shows a motorcyclist climbing a very steep, slippery-looking mountain in a very daring incident. It is to be noted that the rider in the video seems to be a professional rider capable of handling the bike on the slippery mountain.

The video was shared on Twitter by an account named Lo+Viral with the caption saying, "Sometimes the impossible is possible." The video has already been viewed more than 374,000 times on Twitter and continues to get more views. Simultaneously, the likes on the video are increasing, and it now has more than 11,000 likes.

The video starts by showing the motorcycle speeding through the plane piece of land and then beginning its climb on the mountain. Though not clearly visible, the biker seems to be using a rally bike. Furthermore, someone has previously attempted to do the same thing because of the marks on the mountain.

Sometimes the impossible is possible pic.twitter.com/aBcKXGV1eb — Lo+Viral (@TheBest_Viral) December 28, 2022

As the video moves on, the biker who initially seemed to climb half the mountain rather easily seems to be struggling a bit. The bike skids on both sides once the biker is halfway through. However difficult the ride is, the biker ends up achieving his goal and reaches the summit safely.

The video on social media has sparked a chain of reactions. While many were surprised by the feat the rider achieved, many questioned the need to do it. One of the social media users commented on the post, "We used to do stunts like this growing up. No hill was too big to conquer at the Red River." Another user said, "Yes, a helmet was a must."