Isuzu Motors announces 'I-Care Winter Camp' for SUV owners in India

For its lineup of ISUZU D-MAX Pick-ups and SUVs, auto manufacturer Isuzu Motors India has launched a national "ISUZU I-Care Winter Camp." According to the business, this service camp aims to provide customers with interesting incentives and routine maintenance checks for a hassle-free driving experience around the nation over the season.

The winter camp, a project of "ISUZU I-Care," started on November 16 and will end tomorrow at all ISUZU authorised dealer service shops. According to the business, consumers can also take advantage of exclusive deals and advantages for their automobiles at this camp.

The ISUZU I-Care Winter Camp has been organised at all authorised service facilities of ISUZU located in Ahmedabad, Baramulla, Bengaluru, Bimavaram, Bhuj, Calicut, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi, Dimapur, Gandhidham, Gorakhpur, Gurugram, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Jalandhar, Jammu, Jodhpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Kurnool, Lucknow, Madurai, Mangalore, Mehsana, Mohali, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nellore, Pune, Raipur, Rajahmundry, Rajkot, Siliguri, Surat, Tirupati, Trivandrum, Vadodara, Vijayawada, and Visakhapatnam.

Several commercial and private vehicles are now sold in the nation by Isuzu India. The D-Max pickup truck lineup includes single- and double-cab models, but the V-Cross is the most upscale model available from the company, with cutting-edge technology and off-road prowess.

The flagship MU-X SUV from the company competes against the Toyota Fortuner, Jeep Meridian, and MG Gloster, with prices starting at Rs 34 lakh (ex-showroom).