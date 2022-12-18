Telangana youth buys KTM Sports bike worth Rs 2.6 lakh with Rs 1 coins: Video

Buying a dream bike can be a major step for a person, but the step becomes even more critical if you pay the price in Rs 1 coins. This is what happened in Mancherial Telangana when a youth went to a showroom to buy his dream bike carrying 112 bags of Rs 1 coins on a small goods vehicle. It is to be noted that the price of the KTM sports bike was Rs 2.85 lakh, which the polytechnic student paid in coins. The video of the whole incident was shared on YouTube by a channel going by the name Villan Mama Gaming.

Giving details of the incident, the YouTuber said that he collected the coins over the period of a month and he had collected 40,000 coins since his childhood. He went on to say that the showroom employees were initially hesitant to accept the bags of coins as payment, but they quickly accepted once they learned about the man's passion for sports bikes. Venkatesh had been saving for the bike for a long time, and his perseverance caused the KTM dealership personnel to wait half a day to count the coins and eventually accept the payment.

Also read: Royal Enfield Bullet 350 catches fire in Ladakh, incident caught on camera - WATCH

The incidents of buying vehicles in coins have become a rather common occurrence. Previously there have been multiple such incidents when people have bought their vehicles by paying lakhs of rupees in small denominations.

Earlier, a young man from Tamil Nadu V Boobathi, accumulated one-rupee coins over three years in order to purchase his dream bike from a Bajaj dealership in Salem. The young man bought a Bajaj Dominar 400 motorcycle worth Rs 2.6 lakh with Rs 1 coins.

In a similar incident, a person named Vetrivel bought a brand new Maruti Suzuki Eeco from an authorised Maruti Suzuki dealership with a bag full of Rs 10 coins totaling Rs 6 lakh. Out of frustration, Vetrivel took the unprecedented step of purchasing a new automobile with Rs 10 coins. He stated that his mother ran a grocery store and collected a large number of these Rs 10 coins, but for some unknown reason, other customers refused to accept Rs 10 coins.