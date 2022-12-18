Royal Enfield Bullet 350 catches fire in Ladakh, incident caught on camera - WATCH

The headlines of electric scooters catching fire became a common occurrence for a while in the past. However, changing the pattern of new videos of a two-wheeler catching fire is being shared on the internet. This time one of India's most popular brand's bikes caught fire abruptly. The bike in this particular incident is a Royal Enfield Classic 350. The whole incident with the motorcycle bursting into flames was caught on camera, and now the video of the incident has gone viral on the internet.

Based on the video shared on YouTube by a user going by the name trippyyogi669 the incident occurred on the way between Nubra and Pangong. We can deduce the Royal Enfield Classic 350 was being used for a tour in Ladakh before it caught fire. In the video, the bike can be seen parked on the side of the road before the electric starter of the bike turned on, and it fell over on its side. Later on, the flames coming out of the bike can be seen. These flames keep on increasing as the video movies ahead.

The cause of this malfunction is not known yet. However, speculating based on the video, the malfunctioning electric starter probably created sparks because of a faulty wiring system. Hence, leading to the dangerous incident.

Video of Royal Enfield Bullet 350 catching fire

Previously, there have been incidents of Royal Enfield bikes catching fire. Earlier, in April 2022, a video went viral on social media claiming a brand-new Royal Enfield bike had caught fire while it was parked on the side of the road in Anantapur district, Andhra Pradesh. The reports at the time suggested that the owner of the motorcycle rode it non-stop for nearly 400 km before the incident.

The Royal Enfield Bullet depicted in the video appears to be the highest-end Bullet 350 model with an electric starter. However, kick-starting is a common feature on the Bullet 350 models with base specifications. The new Royal Enfield Bullet 350, which has a kick-starting and instead ships with an electric starter as standard, has a next-generation 349cc J-Series engine, thus, this may change in the future.