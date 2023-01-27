Toyota Innova Crysta Diesel Re-Launched With Revised Styling; Bookings Open at Rs 50,000

Toyota Innova Crysta Diesel has been reintroduced in the Indian market as the next-gen version of the car. The Japanese automaker has started the bookings for the new model with a token amount of Rs 50,000. However, the exact price of the new version of the MPV is yet to be announced. It is to be noted that this new model will be sold alongside the recently launched Toyota Innova Hycross in India. That said, this is the first time the automaker will be selling two Innova models in the Indian market.

Talking about the looks, the 2023 Toyota Innova Crysta gets very few changes when compared to previous generation models. However, slight changes in the persona of the car can be seen, which include a more SUV-like stance. Furthermore, the car's front fascia gets a few changes, like a changed grill, which is comparatively smaller in size. Along with it, the fob lamp housing has been changed.

Also read: Maruti Suzuki Customers to Face Delay in Deliveries, Jimny and Fronx Add to List of Pending Orders

Coming to the interiors, the Toyota Innova Crysta diesel will now be available with a seven and eight-seat layout. However, the eight-seat layout will be available only with the top variant of the MPV, i.e., the ZX variant.

2023 Toyota Innova Crysta Diesel remains rich on the feature front. It includes features like an 8-inch infotainment touchscreen system, multi-zone climate control, picnic tables for the second row, leather seats in higher trim levels with a variety of colour options, ambient lighting, and a one-touch tumble feature for the seats in the second row.

The new 2023 Innova Crysta has seven airbags, front and rear parking sensors, electronic stability control, and hill start assistance as far as safety features go. Three-point seatbelts are standard equipment for every passenger of all Innova Crysta models.

The new Toyota Innova Crysta MPV will be available with only a 2.4-litre diesel engine option. The engine transfers power to the wheels using a five-speed manual gearbox. Furthermore, chances are that the company will soon be launching a Toyota Innova EV as part of an expansion of powertrain options.