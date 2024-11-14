Toyota Introduces Special Limited-Edition Of Glanza, Taisor, And Hyrdyer - Check Exciting Year-End Offers

Toyota Glanza, Taisor, And Hyryder Special Limited Editions: Toyota has introduced special limited editions of the Glanza, Urban Cruiser Taisor, and Urban Cruiser Hyryder, offering a special package of Toyota Genuine Accessories for each model that adds extra value and features at no additional cost. Apart from the special limited edition, Toyota is offering exclusive year-end discounts of over Rs 1 lakh on the Glanza, Taisor, and Rumion (excluding CNG models) until December 31, 2024.

For the Glanza, the package, worth Rs 17,381, is available for all variants. It includes 9 TGA (Toyota Genuine Accessories) items such as 3D floormats, premium door visors, a lower grille garnish, ORVM chrome garnish, rear lamp chrome garnish, and more. The package also features bumper corner protectors and a rear bumper chrome garnish.

The Urban Cruiser Taisor package, worth Rs 17,931, is available for the E, S, and S+ petrol variants. This package also includes 9 TGA accessories, such as all-weather 3D mats, a 3D boot mat, and various garnishes for the headlamp, front grille, and rear bumper corner (in black gloss and red). Other highlights include a body cover, an illuminated door sill guard, and a roof-end spoiler extender.

For the Urban Cruiser Hyryder, the package, worth Rs 50,817, is available for the Neo Drive S, G, and V variants as well as the Hybrid G and V variants. It features 13 TGA accessories, including mudflaps, a premium door visor, all-weather 3D floormats, and garnishes for both the front and rear bumpers.

Additional accessories include a headlamp garnish, hood emblem, body cladding, fender garnish, legroom lamp, digital video recorder, and a door chrome handle.