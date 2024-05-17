TVS Apache 160 Series Dark Edition Launched, Know Price & Features

TVS Apache 160 Series Dark Edition: TVS Motor Company has launched the Dark Edition variant of the TVS Apache 160 series motorcycles- TVS Apache RTR 160 and RTR 160 4V, priced at Rs 1,20,420 and Rs. 1,24,870 (Both ex-showroom Delhi) PAN India, respectively. As the name 'Dark Edition' suggests, both the motorcycles get an all-black treatment, while keeping the mechanicals unchanged.

The changes are purely cosmetic and the Apache RTR 160 4V continues to be powered by the 159.7cc, oil-cooled single-cylinder engine, producing 17.31bhp and 14.73Nm with a 5-speed gearbox. Both motorcycles come with three ride modes, digital LCD cluster, LED headlamp and taillamp, and GTT.

The ride modes are a combination of engine and ABS mode to give 3 modes– Sport, Urban, and Rain, which are engineered for different riding environments.

Speaking on the TVS Apache 160 series Dark Edition launch, Vimal Sumbly, Head Business – Premium, TVS Motor Company, said, “the TVS Apache series has evolved into a global community of over 5.5 million enthusiasts, making it one of the fastest growing premium motorcycle brands worldwide."

"Now, with the captivating new Black Edition of the TVS Apache RTR 160 series, it is set to appeal to our customers with a bolder and sportier look”, he said.

Both motorcycles are finished in shiny black color. The minimal graphics design with a black TVS logo embossed on its tank and blacked-out exhaust, enhances the aesthetic appeal.

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Key Features

-- Highest power in segment 17.6 PS

-- Highest power-to-weight ratio

-- 3 Ride Modes

-- SmartXonnect with Voice Assist

-- LED Headlamp with DRL

TVS Apache RTR 160 Key Features

-- 3 Ride Modes - Rain, Urban, and Sport

-- LED Headlamp