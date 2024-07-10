VIP Number Plate: Eligibility, Prices, And How To Get

VIP Number Plate For Vehicle: You must have seen many cars with VIP number plates. Have you ever wondered, how much a VIP number plate costs or how you can get one for yourself? This article will give you an idea of everything about VIP number plates.

Eligibility

There are no such eligibility criteria for the VIP number plate. Any car owner can apply for a VIP number plate through the proper channel, which is explained ahead. For now, let us assume that you want to get a VIP number plate in Uttar Pradesh.

Categories

In Uttar Pradesh, VIP number plates are classified into four major categories: Category- 1, Category- 2, Category- 3, Category- 4. Category 1 numbers are the most expensive, and the cost decreases towards Category 4. The base fee for each category is:

Prices

-- Category 1: Rs 100000 (LMV/Four (4) Wheeler and above)/Rs 20000 (Two Wheeler)

-- Category 2: Rs 50000 (LMV/Four (4) Wheeler and above)/Rs 10000 (Two Wheeler)

-- Category 3: Rs 25000 (LMV/Four (4) Wheeler and above)/Rs 5000 (Two Wheeler)

-- Category 4: Rs 15000 (LMV/Four (4) Wheeler and above)/Rs 3000 (Two Wheeler)

The final price for any of these categories will depend on the bid you place in the auction, in addition to the booking amount.

VIP Number Plate: How To Get It In Utter Pradesh

-- Go to the https://parivahan.gov.in/parivahan/

-- Select Fancy number booking from the online service.

-- Select the state (Uttar Pradesh) you reside in.

-- Log in through the required details.

-- Select e-Auction/First Come First Serve basis process.

-- Check the availability of VIP registration numbers.

-- Pay the required fees for registration and reserve the chosen number from any four categories.

-- Participate in e-Auction and bid for your choice of VIP car number.

-- After winning it, pay the balance when the result is declared.

-- If you go on a First Come First Serve basis, then you will be notified as per the availability of your chosen number.

Example of Fancy Number

-- Category 1: 0001, 0002, 0003, 0004, 0005, 0006, 0007, 0008, 0009, 0786, 1111, 2222, 3333, 4444, 5555, 6666, 7777, 8888, 9999.

-- Category 2: 0010, 0011, 0022, 0033, 0044, 0055, 0066, 0077, 0088, 0099, 0100, 0111, 0200, 0222, 0300, 0333, 0400, 0444, 0500, 0555, 0600.

-- Category 3: 0018, 0027, 0036, 0045, 0054, 0063, 0070, 0072, 0081, 0090, 0101, 0214, 0909, 1001, 1200, 1300, 1400, 1500, 1600, 1700, 1800.

-- Category 4: 0020, 0030, 0040, 0050, 0060, 0080, 0202, 0303, 0404, 0505, 0606, 0707, 0808, 1122, 1133, 1144, 1155, 1166, 1177, 1188, 1199.