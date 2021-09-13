BMW X5 xDrive SportX Plus variants launched in India, sprint from 0 -100 km in just 5.5 seconds

New Delhi: Luxury car manufacturer BMW on Monday launched the new BMW X5 xDrive SportX Plus variants in India.

The new BMW X5 xDrive30d SportX Plus and BMW X5 xDrive40i SportX Plus are locally produced at BMW Plant Chennai and can now be booked at shop.bmw.in.

The BMW X5 xDrive30d SportX Plus and BMW X5 xDrive40i SportX Plus are available at attractive prices (ex-showroom) as follows –

BMW X5 xDrive30d SportX Plus: Rs 79,50,000

BMW X5 xDrive40i SportX Plus: Rs 77,90,000

BMW X5 comes wth enlarged one-piece hexagonal kidney grille paired with a sculptured bonnet and short overhangs gives the iconic front an imposing appearance. It has front LED headlights and LED fog lamps, along with rear 3D wrap-around LED taillights that reach far into the sides and Roof rails in satin-finish aluminium.

The interior boasts an comfort and functionality in an extremely sporty ambience. Exclusive functions such as Sports Leather Steering Wheel, electrical seat adjustment with memory function, exterior mirror package adds to the comfort. The car has Panoramic glass roof and Welcome Light Carpet, ambient Lighting with six dimmable designs, four-zone automatic climate control with extended features, electroplated controls and electrically adjustable roller sunblinds.

The three-litre six-cylinder diesel engine of the BMW X5 xDrive30d produces an output of 195 kW / 265 hp and a maximum torque of 620 Nm at 1,500 – 2,500 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km / hr in just 6.5 seconds. The three-litre six-cylinder petrol engine of the BMW X5 xDrive40i produces an output of 250 kW / 340 hp and maximum torque of 450 Nm at 1,500 – 5,200 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km / hr in just 5.5 seconds.

Electronically controlled ‘Automatic Differential Brakes/Locks’ (ADB-X), extended ‘Dynamic Traction Control’ (DTC), Hill Start Assist and Hill Descent Control help to conquer every terrain. Adaptive Suspension with its individual electronically controlled dampers offers exceptional precision and improves the drive and handling dynamics. For even greater driving pleasure, it is available with steering wheel paddle shifters and cruise control with braking function as standard.

It has BMW Gesture Control, BMW Display Key, BMW Head-Up Display and Wireless Apple CarPlay® / Android Auto. The modern cockpit concept BMW Live Cockpit Professional running on latest BMW Operating System 7.0 includes a 3D Navigation, with a high-resolution instrument cluster behind the steering wheel, a 12.3” screen and a control display also measuring 12.3”.

BMW Safety technologies includes six airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Cornering Brake Control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer and crash sensor, ISOFIX child seat mounting and integrated emergency spare wheel under the load floor.