Ola to launch Electric Scooter in India on August 15: Check details here

Ola will launch its very first electric scooter in India on Independence Day, i.e. August 15. Olacabs co-founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has announced that specific details about the upcoming scooter will be revealed on the launch day.

However, he shared an image of Ola Scooter which hints about the possible design of the electric vehicle and it might come with a quirky pink colour option. Ola has started taking reservations for the scooter at a price of Rs 499.

In a tweet, Aggarwal announced the launch of its first electric scooter which is set to launch on August 15. “Planning a launch event for the Ola Scooter on 15th August. Will share full specifications and details on product and availability dates. Looking forward to it!” the tweet read.

The pre-booking reservations will make sure that you are the first person to get the vehicle after deliveries start. Meanwhile, the company said that if users want a refund, they can get it at any time.

In a teaser, Ola Electric has already announced that the scooter will come with ten colour options, including a pink finish. Besides that, there will be matte and gloss finish options in black and blue, along with vibrant shades of red and yellow alongside white and silver.

In the last 24 hours, the company has seen more than one lakh reservations of the Ola Scooter.

Ola Electric has further announced that it aims to build the largest and densest two-wheeler charging network in more than 400 cities, wherein it looks to install 100,000 charging points. These charging points will offer a 75km range in just 18 minutes, the company said in a statement.

Ola, which is popular for its ride-hailing services, is set to foray into the electric vehicles (EV) space with the launch of its e-scooters. The company had announced a Rs 2,400 crore investment for setting up a factory in Tamil Nadu for manufacturing these e-scooters.

