Radhe Shyam: Actor Prabhas rides vintage Moto Guzzi motorcycle in upcoming movie - Check here

Prabhas, the popular star from South is back again with yet another Pan-India film, after the roaring success of Baahubali series. Radhe Shyam, his latest movie is said to be one of the biggest movies of 2022, and makers of the movie have dropped the first song Aashiqui Aa Gayi, showcasing Prabhas's chemistry with Pooja Hegde. In the song Aashiqui Aa Gayi, Prabhas can be seen taking Pooja on bike rides on various locations.

Prabhas will be riding a restored Moto Guzzi V7 750 Classic motorcycle from late 60's and early 70's. The white coloured motorcycle can be seen in a perfect condition featuring in the movie. A thorough research revealed that the 757 cc motorcycle in the movie was launched in 1969 as the Moto Guzzi V7 special and produces 45 HP. It was a faster, more refined and elegant model compared to the V7 700.

Speaking about the brand, Moto Guzzi is an Italian motorcycle manufacturer and the oldest European manufacturer in continuous motorcycle production. It is part of the Piaggio Group and is celebrating its centenary this year, being founded in February 1921. Moto Guzzi bikes are also available in India.

#mute