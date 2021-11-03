Tata Punch becomes best-selling Tata Motors car; 8,453 units sold in October 2021

Tata Motors, the homegrown automaker recently launched the Tata Punch sub-compact SUV in India. The car sits below Tata Nexon and above Tata Altroz, creating a new identity for the brand, tapping a wide base of buyers ranging from people looking to buy a hatchback to SUV buyers between Rs 5-10 lakh. On the top of that, Tata launched the Punch at an attractive price tag of Rs Rs 5.49-9.09 lakh (ex-showroom). Now, in the recently released October 2021 sales numbers, Tata Punch has emerged as the best-selling Tata car, owing to these very factors.

Tata Punch registered a total sales of 8,453 units of Punch within two weeks of its launch. These numbers represents bookings and not actual deliveries, that might take some time due to production crunch. Also, Tata Punch has entered the top 10 best selling cars list sitting at the tenth spot. Not only this, Tata Punch accounted for almost 25 percent of the total Tata Motors sales.

Tata Motors said its total wholesales increased by 30 per cent to 67,829 units in October as compared with the same period last year. The company's total dispatches in October 2020 stood at 52,132 units. The company's domestic sales increased by 31 per cent to 65,151 units in October as compared to the same month last year. The company had dispatched 49,669 units in October 2020.

The auto major said its passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market stood at 33,925 units in October, up 44 per cent as compared to 23,617 units in the same month last year. Commercial vehicle sales in the domestic market stood at 31,226 units, up 20 per cent from 26,052 units in October 2020, it added.

Tata is offering the Punch in four different variants – Pure, Adventure, Accomplished and Creative. It gets features likes projector headlamps with LED DRLs, 16-inch machine-cut alloy wheels, 90-degree opening doors, push start-stop button, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple Carplay and Android Auto, 7-inch TFT instrument console, rains sensing wipers and cruise control.

Tata Ounch also received a full 5-star safety rating at Global NCAP crash test and also scored the highest points in the crash test. It gets only one engine option - a 1.2-litre three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine with 86 PS and 113 Nm output. The engine is mated to either a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-speed AMT gearbox.

