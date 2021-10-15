Tata Punch gets 5 star in safety rating, outperforms Nexon, Altroz, XUV300, says Global NCAP

New Delhi: The forthcoming Tata Punch's safety rating has been officially announced by Global NCAP today. The Punch has received a five-star safety rating, as previously reported on the official website. Not only that, but it has now surpassed the Tata Nexon, Tata Altroz, and Mahindra XUV300 as India's safest car.

The Mahindra XUV300 was the safest automobile in India until now, with 16.42 points for adult safety and 37.44 points for child safety. Tata Punch outperformed the competition, earning 16.45 points for adult safety and 40.89 points for child safety.

Tata Punch Safety Report For Adult Protection

The head and neck protection provided to the driver and passenger was adequate. The chests of both the driver and the passenger appeared to be well protected. Both the driver's and passenger's knees were well protected. The tibias of the driver provided adequate protection, whereas the tibias of the passengers provided adequate and good protection. The bodyshell was deemed sturdy and capable of withstanding further loads. Also Read: Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021: Check out popular smartphone deals

The footwell was deemed to be stable. Seat Belt Reminders (SBR) are standard for both the driver and the passenger. The automobile passed the UN95 side impact test, features SBR front seats that meet the criteria, and standard ABS (4 channel). All of the aforementioned factors contributed to the five-star rating for adult occupant safety. Also Read: Microsoft to shut down LinkedIn in China, cites 'challenging' environment

Tata Punch Safety Report For Child Protection

The ISOFIX connections and support leg were used to install the backward facing child seat for the 3 and 1.5 year olds. During the impact, the CRS was able to prevent excessive forward movement and provided good protection to both dummies' heads and chests.

The CRS branding was indelible. Incompatibility was not found with the recommended CRS. A lap belt is available at the vehicle's rear centre position. ISOFIX anchorages are standard in the vehicle. All of the foregoing explains why the kid occupant protection rating is four stars.

Tata Punch Trims and Colour Options

Tata has chosen a new variant naming method in which they have abandoned the usual XE/XM/XT/XZ list in favour of words such as Pure, Adventure, Accomplished, and Creative.

Pure is the new basic model, with Adventure sitting on top of it. The top-end trim is Creative, and the second-to-last trim is Accomplished. Atomic Orange, Meteor Bronze, Daytona Grey, Calypso Red, Tornado Blue, Tropical Mist, and Orcus White are among the seven colour options.

The new Agile Light Flexible Advanced (ALFA) architecture underpins the Punch. It has it in common with the Altroz, which is also built on the same platform. The car's overall appeal is determined by Tata's distinctive IMPACT 2.0 design concept.

Tata's design team has used thick plastic claddings all around the Punch to add to its SUV character. Punch's aggressive aspect is further enhanced by a dual-tone colour scheme on top-of-the-line models. Tata has used its tried-and-true three-cylinder 1.2-litre petrol engine, which also powers other Tata vehicles such as the Tiago, Tigor, and Altroz. The motor produces 85 horsepower and 113 Nm of peak torque.

Tata will offer two transmission options for the Punch: a five-speed manual transmission and an automatic transmission. On the inside, the Punch has a pattern that resembles that of Altroz. It has a semi-digital instrument cluster, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, Tata's new iRA linked features pack, flat bottom steering, numerous drive modes, cruise control, auto wipers and headlamps, and more.

The Punch will be Tata's new entry-level SUV, and will thus be placed below the Nexon in the company's lineup. It will be positioned above the Tiago and on par with the Altroz because to its pricing and location. It shares its platform and many powertrain components with the Altroz, which is unsurprising. The Punch is projected to be priced between Rs 5 and Rs 8.5 lakhs, making it a direct competition to other Micro SUVs and hatchbacks.

Maruti Suzuki Swift, Hyundai i10 NIOS, Mahindra KUV 100, and Maruti Suzuki Ignis will be competitors. It will also compete with the entry-level trims of the Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite due to its cost. Official bookings have begun, and a Punch may be ordered for INR 21K at Tata dealerships or on the company's website.

