Union Minister Nitin Gadkari calls for reducing road accidents by half by 2025

New Delhi: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has asked state governments to accord top priority to road safety, according to an official statement on Wednesday (January 20).

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari was addressing 19th meeting of the National Road Safety Council (NRSC) on Tuesday (January 19) here. the meeting was attended by Transport Ministers from the states of Andhra Pradesh and Bihar, DGPs or representatives from the states/ UTsand various other officials of NRSC. The meeting of NRSC takes place even as the country is marking its first-ever road safety month, which began on Monday (January 18).

Nitin Gadkari said India is constructing 30 kilometres of roads every day which is a great achievement during this pandemic time. He asked the State governments to motivate people for safer movement on road, the involvement of NGOs should be appreciated in this concern. He suggested involving social media on a major basis for awareness and education about road safety measures. He highlighted that there is a committee of MPs related to road safety, and requested all the MLAs to also focus on the issue of accident reduction in their constituencies.

Nitin Gadkari mentioned Sweden, where zero tolerance towards road accident reduction is adopted. He suggested that there should be a three-day mandatory training of engineers of the ministry, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Public Works Department (PWD) and various agencies related to road construction for awareness about road safety.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has set up the NRSC with the mandate to advise on matters pertaining to the planning and coordination of policies and standards of safety in the road transport sector. It will also advise on formulating and recommending a road safety programme for implementation by the states' road safety organisations, among others.