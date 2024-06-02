Advertisement
Air India Issues Apology, Offers $350 Vouchers for 30-Hour Flight Delay

Air India recently extended a $350 (Rs 29,203) apology voucher to passengers affected by a significant delay on a flight from Delhi to San Francisco. 

 

Last Updated: Jun 02, 2024
Air India has issued an apology  and offered a $350 (Rs 29,203) apology voucher to passengers affected by a significant delay on a flight from Delhi to San Francisco. Originally scheduled to depart at around 3:30 pm on Thursday, the flight was rescheduled multiple times and finally took off at 9:55 pm on Friday, landing in San Francisco at 12:45 pm on Saturday. The typical duration for this flight is around 16 hours.

Cause of Delay

Air India cited "technical and other operational constraints" as the reasons behind the extensive delay. Klaus Goersch, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Air India, conveyed apologies in a letter to the affected passengers. "Please allow me to sincerely apologize, on behalf of Air India, for the extended delay in bringing you to San Francisco, which was caused by several technical delays and other operational constraints," Goersch stated.

 Compensation Offered

In an effort to compensate for the inconvenience, Air India has provided each passenger with a travel voucher worth $350, redeemable for future travel with the airline. Passengers also have the option to credit the amount instead of using it solely for travel. The delay impacted over 200 passengers, many of whom documented their challenging experience at the airport on social media. The severe heat wave in Delhi exacerbated the situation, causing several passengers to fall ill.

 Official Response

Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia addressed the issue, stating, "Making passengers wait for hours, whether in a plane or the terminal, is unacceptable. If the flight delay extends beyond a reasonable period, then you must cancel the flight and reschedule to alleviate the passengers' suffering."

Regulatory Action

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued a show-cause notice to Air India regarding the delays of two international flights – AI 183 from Delhi to San Francisco on May 30 and AI 179 from Mumbai to San Francisco on May 24. The notice highlighted the airline's failure to adequately care for passengers during these delays.

