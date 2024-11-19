Air India Nightmare: Over 100 Passengers Stranded in Phuket After AI Express Flight Delayed For 80 Hours

Air India Phuket Flight Delayed: In a nightmare of over 100 passengers, including children and elderly individuals, an Air India flight has been stuck in Phuket for three days. The passengers have been stranded in Phuket, Thailand, for more than 80 hours due to repeated delays of an Air India flight to New Delhi. Passengers have expressed their frustration on social media, sharing details of their ordeal.

The flight was originally scheduled to depart for Delhi on the night of November 16. However, passengers were informed of a six-hour delay due to a technical issue. After hours of waiting at the airport, they were eventually asked to board the plane, only to be deboarded an hour later when the flight was cancelled.

Attempts to resolve the issue the following day also failed. The same aircraft was prepared for departure after repairs, but two-and-a-half hours into the flight, it was forced to return to Phuket due to another technical problem. The passengers have been stranded in Phuket since then.

Frustrated travellers, including families with elderly members and children, have taken to social media to document their ordeal and demand action from the airline.

Air India has reportedly provided accommodation for the stranded passengers and assured them of reimbursement for their troubles. According to a report by NDTV, the airline stated that some passengers have already been sent back, and about 40 individuals are expected to return by the evening.

As the situation unfolds, passengers are still awaiting a resolution to their prolonged ordeal.