Air India

Air India plane makes emergency landing in Mumbai after engine shuts down midair

The pilots of the Air India's A320neo plane received a warning about high exhaust gas temperatures on one of the engines just minutes after the aircraft's departure from Mumbai Airport, reports PTI.

Image for representation

A Tata-owned Air India's A320neo airliner returned to Mumbai airport just 27 minutes after takeoff after one of its engines failed mid-flight due to a technical issue, as reported by PTI. According to an Air India representative, the passengers were flown to Bengaluru after a change of aircraft on Thursday. According to authorities, the aviation authority, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, is investigating the event. Air India's A320neo planes are equipped with CFM Leap engines.

The pilots of the A320neo plane received a warning about high exhaust gas temperatures on one of the engines just minutes after the aircraft's departure from the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport at 9.43 AM. With that engine being shut down, the pilot landed back at the Mumbai airport at 10.10 AM, sources said.

When asked about the incident, Air India spokesperson said: "Air India accords top priority to safety and our crew are well adept at handling these situations. Our Engineering and Maintenance teams had immediately started looking into the issue."

Also read: China Southern Airlines plans to drop Boeing 737 Max aircraft from fleet

"The scheduled flight had left with passengers to Bengaluru after a change of aircraft," the spokesperson added. 

With inputs from PTI

