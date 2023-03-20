Air India To Reduce Flights To United States Due To Crew Shortage, CEO Campbell Wilson Confirms

Air India, a Tata Group owned airline has confirmed that the air carrier will reduce the frequency of flights on certain US routes due to crew shortage. The announcement was made by the airline's CEO Campbell Wilson at the CAPA India Summit today, on March 20, 2023. This announcement comes at a time when several instances of long haul flights getting impacted due to crew shortage were reported. Wilson, who is the CEO and MD, said frequencies will be reduced on some US routes due to crew shortage issues for coming two to three months, reported PTI.

Under the trim, six weekly flights to the US, three each to Newark and San Francisco will be reduced. Wilson also said the airline will have 100 pilots for Boeing 777 planes in three months as they are being "activated" and around 1,400 cabin crew are in training, claiming that the measures undertaken to trim the flights are for a temporary period.

The airline has a staff strength of around 11,000 people, including flying and non-flying employees. "There is a lot happening," he said, adding that the airline is shrinking and growing now.

Tata Group bought the loss-making Air India along with Air India Express and 50 per cent stake in AIATSL from the government in January 2022. Later, Air India announced a world's first and largest order for 840 aircrafts from Airbus and Boeing, including 470 firm and 370 optional order. Out of the total, 250 will be from Airbus and 220 from Boeing.

Air India has put in place a road map under Vihaan.AI for transformation over a five-year period and has taken various measures, including committing USD 400 million to refurbish the interiors of its entire wide-body fleet.

Besides, the merger of AirAsia India, rebranded as AIX Connect, with Air India Express as well as the merger of Vistara with Air India have been initiated.