Bengaluru Bandh: IndiGo, Other Airlines Issue Travel Advisory For Reaching Airport On Time

Following the announcement of the Bengaluru Bandh in the IT City on September 26, 2023, various domestic airlines have issued travel advisory for air passengers. Airlines including IndiGo, Akasa Air and Vistara have requested passengers to reach the Kempegowda International Airport on time in view of the transport ban in the city following the bandh. Further, Akasa Air is offering its passengers travelling to or from Bengaluru on September 26, 2023 an option to book an alternate flight at no additional cost.

"#TravelUpdate Due to the Bandh declared in Bengaluru on 26 Sep 2023, there may be an impact on public transport facilities for travel to and from the airport. To ensure a seamless experience, we recommend that you plan for extra travel time and reach the airport at least 3 hours prior to the departure of your Akasa Air flight," wrote Akasa Air on X.com.

"Please check your flight status here: https://bit.ly/qpfltsts In case you choose not to travel to or from Bengaluru on 26 Sep 2023, you may request to be rebooked on an alternate, available flight at no additional cost, by calling our Akasa Care Centre on +91 9606 112131," it added.

"#6ETravelAdvisory: Travel time to #Bengaluru airport may take longer than normal due to Bandh declared in #Bengaluru. We recommend arriving at least 2.5 hrs before domestic and 3.5 hrs before international departures," mentioned IndiGo on Twitter.

On the other hand, Vistara wrote, "#TravelUpdate Due to the 'Bengaluru Bandh' on September 26, 2023, private transport might be disrupted. Customers travelling from Bangalore are advised to allow more time for their journey to the airport. Thank you."

The bandh is called by Farmer groups and pro-Kannada organisations across Bengaluru on Tuesday. More than 175 organisations have declared support to the bandh, which has been called to protest against releasing Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. The Karnataka Police on Tuesday morning took more than 20 people into custody in Bengaluru for violating Section 144 orders.

As per the local police, the buses attached to Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) were operating in the morning. Most arterial roads and major junctions did not see the traffic rush of morning hours.