trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2651080
NewsAviation
AIR INDIA

Delhi-Bound Air India Flight Delayed Due To Technical Snag At Chennai Airport

The Delhi-bound Air India was grounded for engineering checks and the passengers on the flight were provided accommodation in the evening flight.

Last Updated: Aug 20, 2023, 09:17 AM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Delhi-Bound Air India Flight Delayed Due To Technical Snag At Chennai Airport Image for representation

A New Delhi-bound Air India flight suffered a delay on Saturday due to a "last-minute technical snag" but alternative arrangements were made for the waiting passengers, an official said.

The aircraft was grounded for thorough engineering checks as the airline "accords top priority to the safety of its passengers and crew," an Air India official said.

Also read: Opinion: Passenger Clicks Obscene Photos Of Cabin Crew; How Common Is This Issue?

"Passengers (about 166 of them) have been accommodated in the evening flight set to depart at 9 PM. Meanwhile, passengers were served meals and refreshments and offered hotel accommodation as well," the official added.

However, sources said that citing the prolonged delay, 64 passengers left the airport.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train