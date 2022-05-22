हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Vistara

From greek salad to regional delicacies, Vistara offering ‘healthier’ food options for business class passengers

Regional delicacies such as narkel bora malai curry and healthier options such as Greek salad with linseed feta are being offered to Vistara business class passengers of flights, reports PTI. 

From greek salad to regional delicacies, Vistara offering ‘healthier’ food options for business class passengers
Image for representation

Vistara airline has been making a conscious effort to add healthier options to the menu such as a selection of thoughtfully crafted salads enriched with whole foods, superfoods, and protein. Regional delicacies such as narkel bora malai curry and healthier options such as Greek salad with linseed feta are being offered to Vistara business class passengers on flights with a flying time of 90 plus minutes, airline's Chief Commercial Officer Deepak Rajawat said. "In addition to continuing some of the customer favourite menus, we have been incorporating healthier food options to our in-flight dining in the last two-three months," Rajawat told PTI in an email interview.

"Some of the options we offer include the classic Greek salad with linseed feta, quinoa salad, barley, chickpeas, and sprouts. Among the bread choices, we offer several varieties on a rotation basis and some healthier alternatives include ragi, multigrain and whole wheat breads," Rajawat noted. "Additionally, passengers can enjoy the goodness of cold-pressed juices like valencia orange (on all breakfast flights), aamras, sugarcane, and berry delight," he said. The airline also offers a choice of beverages prepared in-house that include freshly squeezed sweet lime juice, watermelon juice, fresh lemon water, buttermilk, etc, he mentioned.

Vistara -- a 51:49 joint venture of the Tata Group and Singapore Airlines -- operates a fleet of 51 aircraft to domestic as well as international destinations. Rajawat told PTI that Vistara introduced the regional dishes starting May 1. "It is currently being offered in business class as part of lunch and dinner service on flights with flying time of 90 minutes and above, on select routes," he said.

Also read: India's Urban Air Mobility to get a boost with electric flying cars EVTOLs: Jyotiraditya Scindia

"From the authentic Maharashtrian amti recipe on a flight from Mumbai to a kadle gassi from Bangalore, or a narkel bora malai curry from our kitchens in Kolkata, our endeavour has been to offer a distinguished dining experience with local cuisines and diverse flavours to our passengers," he said.

Business-class passengers on flights from Delhi can choose dishes such as diwani handi, dal maharani, subz miloni, Amritsari dal, bhindi do piaz, and dal makhni, he said. Similarly, business class passengers on flights from Mumbai can have regional dishes such as masala vangi, trevti dal, mangodi shak, malwani subz and lobia masala.

Chettinad veg curry, avarakkai chana porial, tomato rice, katrikai thokku, thengai sadam, yam varuval, sorakai peanut masala, and avial are being served to business class passengers on flights from Chennai, he said. Business-class passengers on flights from Benglauru can choose from regional delicacies such as urulai podiums, Coorgi veg biryani, ulli theeyal, and beans foogath, he added. 

(With inputs from PTI)

Tags:
VistaraFoodbusiness classAir travel
