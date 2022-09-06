The much-awaited Goa's upcoming second internationa airport, the Mopa airport finally takes a step ahead by conducting the trial landing. The GMR Goa International Airport Limited (GGIAL) on September 5 stated that it has completed the Required Navigation Performance (RNP) procedure for both approaches -- 10 and 28 -- of the newly-built runway at the upcoming New Goa international airport. According to a release by GGIAL, a subsidiary of GMR Airports Limited (GAL), an Airbus A320 aircraft from Indigo Airlines' equipped with RNP equipment tested and validated RNP for its accuracy and flyability.

"RNP is a family of navigation specifications under Performance Based Navigation (PBN), which permit the operation of aircraft along a precise flight path with a high level of accuracy and the ability to determine aircraft position with both precision and integrity," the release stated. The company said that the addition of an RNP radius to fix arrivals, approaches, and departures increases airspace capacity by shortening the approach and departure paths.

GGIAL's chief executive officer R V Sheshan said that "Today, we have successfully completed the Required Navigation Performance (RNP) procedure at the upcoming New Goa International Airport. RNP procedure ensures integrity and accuracy and helps an aircraft follow specific paths using board equipment.

"This procedure not only offers safety benefits by means of its precision and accuracy, but it also enhances operational efficiency by minimizing multiple step-downs, inaccurate circling approaches, etc," he added.

Sheshan said that as an airport operator, GGIAL is working to make New Goa International Airport the airport of choice for airlines, passengers, and all stakeholders by unlocking the true potential of Goa. "New Goa international airport will offer a plethora of employment and tourism opportunities promoting socio-economic development in Goa," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)