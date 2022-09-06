Alert air passengers! Flying to Germany through Lufthansa airline, then this news is for you! After around 700 passengers were left stranded at Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on Friday (Sept 2) a union representing pilots at German carrier Lufthansa says they will stage a two-day strike starting on Wednesday (September 7) unless the company makes a ‘serious’ offer in talks over pay increases. It would be the second strike in a week after pilots staged a walkout Friday that led to hundreds of flights being cancelled. The Vereinigung Cockpit union has called for a 5.5 percent raise for its members this year and an inflation-busting 8.2 percent increase in 2023.

Pilots are also seeking a new pay and holiday structure. The airline says those measures would increase its staffing costs by about 40 percent, or around 900 million euros over two years.

It has instead offered a one-off increase of 900 euros (USD 900), amounting to a 5 percent increase for senior pilots and an 18 percent increase for those starting the profession. Strong unions have traditionally ensured good conditions for workers in Germany, using strikes to press their demands in labour disputes.

(With inputs from AP)