IndiGo, Virgin Atlantic Expand Codeshare Partnership; Add 18 New Destinations

Virgin Atlantic and IndiGo have expanded their codesharing, creating more chances for frequent travellers and opening up a variety of additional destinations around India. Codesharing, which expands the current footprint, is often an arrangement between airlines to sell seats on each other's flights. Consumers may now purchase tickets, enabling them to connect easily to London and other cities through Delhi and Mumbai from locations like Varanasi, Srinagar, Goa, and Lucknow.

"The beautiful beaches of Goa have proved particularly popular with Virgin Atlantic customers. The expanded partnership will incorporate Goa`s second airport, Goa Mopa, providing travellers with even more access to one of their favourite destinations," it said.

The expanded codeshare will allow Virgin Atlantic`s Flying Club members to reach their rewards faster, with opportunities to earn both Virgin Points and Tier Points available on every codeshare flight with IndiGo.

"We are excited to more than double the number of destinations available in our codeshare partnership with IndiGo. This offers our customers even more choice when travelling to and from India," said Alex McEwan, Country Manager - South Asia, Virgin Atlantic.

"By combining IndiGo`s vast network with Virgin Atlantic`s three daily services between India and UK, we offer a range of connections to and from India`s most popular destinations," said McEwan.

(With ANI Inputs)