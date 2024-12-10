Advertisement
HOAX BOMB THREAT

Intelligence Officer Arrested In Chattisgarh For Hoax Bomb Threat On Kolkata-Bound Flight

According to police, the flight was forced to make an emergency landing at Raipur airport after a passenger identified as Animesh Mandal raised a bomb alert on the flight.

 

|Last Updated: Dec 10, 2024, 11:39 PM IST|Source: ANI
Intelligence Officer Arrested In Chattisgarh For Hoax Bomb Threat On Kolkata-Bound Flight Representative image

In connection with the bomb threat incident on a flight bound for Kolkata from Nagpur on November 14, Raipur police have arrested a man who was later identified as an Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer, officials said on Tuesday.

According to police, the flight was forced to make an emergency landing at Raipur airport after a passenger identified as Animesh Mandal raised a bomb alert on the flight.

Police received information about the bomb threat from Air Traffic Control (ATC) and launched an investigation. During interrogation, it was found that the bomb threat was a hoax.

"Since the person who provided the information claimed to be an IB officer, personnel from the IB were also informed. It was confirmed that the passenger was an IB officer," said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Santosh Singh.

Police have registered an offence against him under relevant sections of the Civil Aviation Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act, 2023.

"The accused has been arrested and sent to judicial custody," added the SSP.

Further details are awaited.

 

