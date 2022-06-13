हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Aviation

Light trainer aircraft crash-lands near Amethi in UP, pilot safe

A trainee pilot escaped death when his light aircraft crash-landed near Amethi in Uttar Pradesh on June 13, damaging its fuselage, reports PTI. 

Light trainer aircraft crash-lands near Amethi in UP, pilot safe
Image for representation

A light aircraft crash-landed on June 13 damaging the fuselage, but the trainee pilot narrowly escaped the death. Abhay Patel, the trainee pilot, was safe after the emergency landing, media in-charge of the Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Uran Akademi (IGRUA) R K Dwivedi said. Patel had taken off on a training sortie from the academy but had to make an emergency landing in the nearby Mohammadpur Churai village on the Amethi-Rae Bareli border.

Also read: Akasa Air's Boeing 737 Max 8 plane spotted airborne with new livery, top things to know

During the landing, the front portion of the aircraft got damaged, Dwivedi said. Patel got enrolled at IGRUA in 2021 and has completed 27 hours of flying, he said.

It's a developing story, more inputs awaited.

(With inputs from PTI) 

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
AviationPlane crashAmethiUttar Pradesh
Next
Story

Akasa Air's Boeing 737 Max 8 plane spotted airborne with new livery, top things to know

Must Watch

PT3M25S

PM Modi is Dhritarashtra of Kaliyuga, says Tauqeer Raza Khan