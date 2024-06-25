Mid Air Flight Scare! Korean Air Plane Drops Over 25,000 Feet In 15 Minutes; 13 Passengers Hospitalised

Passengers faced a mid air scare when a Korean Air plane experienced a dramatic drop of over 25,000 feet within 15 minutes. According to the reports, this sudden drop was due to a pressurization system malfunction which led to an emergency landing. The incident occurred on June 22, 2024, during flight KE189 from Seoul's Incheon International Airport (ICN) to Taichung International Airport (RMQ) in Taiwan.

Approximately 50 minutes into the flight, while the aircraft was over Jeju Island, the Boeing 737 Max 8 encountered an issue with its pressure control system, which caused a rapid descent of about 26,900 feet. As the aircraft plummeted, oxygen masks were automatically deployed, causing alarm among passengers. Reports indicate that many experienced hyperventilation, ear pain, and nosebleeds due to the sudden change in cabin pressure.

Medical Evaluation

Upon the flight’s emergency landing in Taiwan's Taichung, 17 individuals were taken to medical facilities for evaluation. Fortunately, all were discharged without severe injuries, though they had experienced significant discomfort and anxiety during the ordeal.

Korean Air's Response

In response to the incident, Korean Air issued an apology to those affected. The airline assured passengers that it is fully cooperating with relevant authorities to investigate the malfunction. A spokesperson for Korean Air emphasized that the airline is thoroughly examining the pressurization system issue and is committed to addressing any maintenance concerns before the aircraft returns to service. Impacted passengers were provided with support, including accommodations, meals, and alternative travel arrangements.

Korean Air is conducting a detailed investigation into the pressurization system malfunction.