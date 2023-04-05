PM Modi To Inaugurate New Terminal Building Of Chennai International Airport On April 8; See Pics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the new integrated terminal of the Chennai airport on April 8. During this time, the PM will also flag off the Vande Bharat Express on the Chennai-Coimbatore route, making it the 12th semi-high-speed train in the nation. It is to be noted that the construction of the airport's new terminal began five years ago to increase the airport's passenger handling capacity. Once functional, the new terminal will help the airport achieve this goal.

It is estimated that this terminal, Chennai Airport, will have a capacity of handling 35 million passengers every year. Furthermore, the airport will be capable of handling the movement of 45 aircraft per hour. To complete the project, the government has invested Rs 2,500 crore. As per the plans, the airport will have domestic terminals on the ends, giving space for the international terminal in the centre.

The new terminal, which has a total floor space of 1.97 lakh square metres, will handle arrivals and departures from other countries. The structure will have a well-furnished layout and improved architecture and is expected to be passenger-friendly. There will be 108 immigration counters, 80 check-in counters, eight self-check-in stations, and six self-baggage drop counters.

Prime Minister #NarendraModi is set to inaugurate the newly-built integrated terminal at the #Chennai airport on Saturday



- From Pallavaram Army ground and inaugurate the Chennai airport's new terminalhttps://t.co/VypqluMPEm pic.twitter.com/es2LIj2Unu — TN Industrial & Investment Updates (@TnInvestment) April 4, 2023

As per reports, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) earlier began the trials to shift the operations to the new terminal. During these trials, various operations like passenger flow patterns, counter, baggage belts, security checks, and immigration, along with other elements, were tested.

The new terminal will also be kept closer to the multi-level car parking building to ensure a smooth transition for the passengers. Furthermore, the new building also enables passengers to have a smooth movement from the metro rail to the airport terminal. With all the operations in place, the airport is expected to reduce the midnight congestion for check-in and security checks for international flights.

The current international arrival old building will be torn down, reconstructed, and connected to the new structure after the new terminal is operated. The current international departure floor made of steel and glass will be changed into a domestic terminal. Few airlines would change their schedules when operations start in order to clear the terminal at busy times.