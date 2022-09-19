NewsAviation
SHOCKING! Pakistani passenger creates ruckus inside flight, tries to break plane's window: WATCH Video

Reports indicate that a passenger onboard a Pakistan International Airlines flight created ruckus inside the plane after he was stopped from offering Namaz on the flight. 

In a shocking video, a passenger onboard a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Peshawar-Dubai PK-283 flight created ruckus. As per other passengers, he suddenly started punching the seats and kicking the aircraft’s window. 

As heard in the video, passengers are saying he was fine when he boarded the flight and suddenly started to act this way. Few reports indicats that the passenger created the scene after he was stopped from offering Namaz on the flight. 

This is a developing story. 

