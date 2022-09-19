SHOCKING! Pakistani passenger creates ruckus inside flight, tries to break plane's window: WATCH Video

In a shocking video, a passenger onboard a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Peshawar-Dubai PK-283 flight created ruckus. As per other passengers, he suddenly started punching the seats and kicking the aircraft’s window.

A passenger created extreme chaos on a #PIA flight for not letting him offer Namaz #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/JqpjEUA7YA — Zee News English (@ZeeNewsEnglish) September 19, 2022

As heard in the video, passengers are saying he was fine when he boarded the flight and suddenly started to act this way. Few reports indicats that the passenger created the scene after he was stopped from offering Namaz on the flight.

This is a developing story.